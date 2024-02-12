(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Botanical Extracts Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Botanical Extracts Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Botanical Extracts Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the botanical extracts market size is predicted to reach $10.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the botanical extracts market is due to the growing demand for convenience food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest botanical extracts market share . Major players in the botanical extracts market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Naturex, Synthite Industries Ltd., Nexira.

Botanical Extracts Market Segments

.By Technology: CO2 Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Other Technologies

.By Source: Spices, Herbs, Flowers, Leaves, Other Sources

.By Form: Liquid, Powder, Semi-Solid

.By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Cosmetics

.By Geography: The global botanical extracts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Botanical extracts refer to plant materials with concentrated therapeutic properties. They are obtained after extracting a botanical raw material consisting of one or more botanicals properties with a solvent. These are used as ingredients in dietary supplements.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Botanical Extracts Market Characteristics

3. Botanical Extracts Market Trends And Strategies

4. Botanical Extracts Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Botanical Extracts Market Size And Growth

......

27. Botanical Extracts Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Botanical Extracts Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business