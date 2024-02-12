Technology Thought Leader Olayinka David-West Is The First In Nigeria Awarded The Certificate In Cyber Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ® to Olayinka David-West of Lagos, Nigeria. She is the first in Nigeria to earn this distinction.Olayinka is an Associate Dean at the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, and a Professor of Information Systems. Prior to serving as the Associate Dean, she served as the Academic Director and a Senior Fellow in Information Systems. Her career began as the head of research and development for TARA Systems Limited, and she progressed to become the Head of e-Business for the National Bank of Nigeria. Olayinka earned her BSc in Computer Science from the University of Lagos, her MSc in Business Systems Analysis and Design from the City University of London, and her Doctorate in Business Administration from the Alliance Manchester Business School."Olayinka came to our programs through our partnership with theBoardroom Africa and I am thrilled that she is the first from Nigeria to earn this credential," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She enrolled in our Cyber credential program despite already having an extensive technology background and will surely be an even more valuable board candidate with this new knowledge."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“Despite my IT background, I took this course to understand cybersecurity and cyber risks better,” said Ms. David-West.“I was comforted that the course emphasized the importance of administrative and technical controls, reinforcing the responsibilities of non-IT managers in safeguarding the organization. The course is a practical resource for technical and non-technical executives, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity from different perspectives,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

