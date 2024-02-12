HRH Prince Turki Bin Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Inagurates Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud opened Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, the region's largest beauty and wellness trade fair, at the Riyadh International Exhibition Centre, Sunday.

Running until 13th of February, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia offers visitors unrivalled access to five of the industry's fastest-growing segments: Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies, Personal Care & Hygiene, and Supply Chain & Services

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is spread over 4 halls for the 2024 show at RICEC having grown four times in size from previous events and is expected to welcome over 340 exhibitors from around 36 countries. This year's edition promises to capitalise on the previous demand from 2022's Beautyworld Saudi Arabia which was the most successful and best-attended edition in the event's history.

This year, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia debuts two brand new show features, designed to elevate the visitor experience and give an insight into global trends and expertise. The Next in Beauty Conference brings fresh insights and advanced business strategies to the fore. Running across all 3 show days, whilst the BeautyLIVE! stage sees 3 days of demonstrations, training, artistry and showmanship for the very first time in KSA.

Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

