Rapper G-Eazy Lands In Mumbai, To Perform At NSCI Dome On Feb 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) After performing in Bengaluru and Delhi, rapper G-Eazy landed in Mumbai on Monday to perform at the NSCI dome on February 15 as part of his three-city tour to India.
Hailing from Oakland, California, G-Eazy has won several accolades at the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and American Music Awards, and is known for hits like 'Me, Myself & I', 'Tumblr Girls', 'Good Life', 'I Mean It', 'Him & I', and 'No Limit'.
He has also collaborated with Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone and Cardi B.
The tour is produced by Spacebound, the producer of Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn.
--IANS
aa/arm
MENAFN12022024000231011071ID1107841829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.