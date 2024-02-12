Farooq Abdullah Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on Tuesday.
Official sources said that Dr. Abdullah has been summoned for questioning in a money laundering case.
The NC patron had failed to appear before the ED on January 11 this year when he was summoned to appear before the agency at its Srinagar office.
--IANS
