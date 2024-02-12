Sikandar Kher Reveals How He Keeps Anxiety At Bay On Ram Madhvani's Sets

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher, who's known for his character 'Daulat' in the popular streaming show 'Aarya', has shared how he overcomes the nervousness when working on the sets of a Ram Madhvani show.

Ram Madhvani, the creator of the Susmita Sen-starrer web series 'Aarya', is known for shooting in a 360-degree system, where the sets are like a live theatre.

Kher told IANS,“There is always this little bit of nervousness you can have as an actor, but once you are in the scene, and with the character, it's a smooth sail. Although it is the biggest challenge, but it is the greatest feeling at the same time if you can get lost into your character, and forget about the cameras or 200 people on the set... It is the biggest service you can do to your craft."

He added,“The best example is Govinda. You never felt like he was acting for the camera, he just went all out and delivered terrific performances one after the other. Getting lost in the process of exploring characters and projecting into the audience is what I strive for as an artiste. If I start thinking about the cameras, then I am in trouble... It's better that I focus on my character."

'Aarya Antim Vaar' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

--IANS

aa/arm