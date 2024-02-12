Commvault Announces Launch Of SHIFT Event In Dubai To Address Increasing Cyber Threats In The Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The event will host key leaders in the industry to discuss the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East and North Africa.

Dubai, UAE: Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced the launch of SHIFT Dubai, the global cyber resilience event, which will take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai.

As the world continues to rapidly transform through digitalization, SHIFT Dubai will unveil the future of cyber resilience and explore the next frontier in data protection and cybersecurity. The forum will bring together industry leaders, cybersecurity experts, and IT specialists, including Microsoft, HPE, Pure Storage, Lenovo among others, to discuss the challenges and opportunities in today's rapidly evolving digital threat landscape.

Commenting on the event, Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager, Commvault SEEMEA said:“Protecting your data in a modern hybrid world is becoming very challenging and recovery in the event of a cyberattack is daunting and chaotic. Through attending our Shift Dubai event, we'll help you become more cyber resilient and leave the chaos behind. We're delighted to be hosting this event where we'll be discussing the most important trends in data protection and how we address evolving customer needs with our dedicated cyber resilience platform, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Based on Help AG's State of the Market Report for the previous year, there was a notable 183% surge in cyber attacks solely within the UAE. All sectors within the nation, including government, oil, healthcare, and telecommunications, experienced recurrent attacks.

Commvault's Senior Director & General Manager – KSA and Gulf, Yahya Kassab said:“In the face of a changing landscape characterized by a convergence of data, apps, and devices crossing with hybrid architectures, a paradigm shift has been witnessed as the world approaches a key tipping point. The rise of sophisticated threats, as demonstrated by the spread of ransomware, has been exacerbated by the evolution of Machine Learning (ML) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)”.

SHIFT Dubai will feature a number of sessions and panels led by leading experts across the region, such as Ahmed Khairy, Solutions Manager – Azure, Microsoft, Shilpi Handa, Associate Director, Research – Cybersecurity, IDC META Region and Param Kumarasamy, Vice President, Product Management, Commvault.

About Commvault:

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers- so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.