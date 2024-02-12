Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Africa Oil Corp.

2/12/2024 - 9:55 AM EST - Magna International Inc. : Reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Sales increased 9% to $10.5 billion, compared to 7% increase in global light vehicle production. Sales increased 4% excluding foreign currency translation and acquisitions net of divestitures. Diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.94 and $1.33, respectively, compared to $0.33 and $0.94 last year. Paid $133 million in dividends. Raised quarterly cash dividend to $0.475 per share. Magna International Inc. shares T are trading down $0.06 at $73.52.









