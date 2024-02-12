(MENAFN- Baystreet) Smith&Nephew Dips on Expanding Sports Medicine Lineup

Buy Disney, Hold W.P. Carey, and Sell Pinterest

The quarterly reports separate the stocks to buy, hold, or sell. Last week, Disney (DIS) defied its critics by posting strong results. Conversely, W.P. Carey (WPC), a REIT, and Pinterest (PINS), a social networking site, reported weak results.

Disney spiked from a $90 low in Dec. 2023 to as high as $110. The entertainment giant cut costs. It told investors that it would increase shareholder-friendly capital returns by buying back shares and increasing its dividend.

W.P. Carey plunged by 6.47% on Feb. 9 after issuing its 2024 adjusted FFO guidance per share to $4.65-$4.75. CEO Jason Fox called 2024 a transitional year. It will navigate the business by growing its AFFO, growing its rent, and increasing its pipeline.

In Q4, WPC's revenue fell to $412.4 million, compared to $448.6 million last year.

Investors are too harsh against WPC stock. The firm does not have office rental revenue. It will sell its remaining office space, in which the lower revenue will show up in the next quarter.

Pinterest is a stock to avoid after it posted revenue growing by only 12% to $981 million. Still, its global monthly active users increased by 11% to 4898 million. Again, the market is potentially overreacting to the company's results. Average revenue per user increased in Europe and the rest of the world. In the long-run, they may become revenue drivers for the firm.









