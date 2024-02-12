(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alaska Airlines Flat on Expanding Flight List

Smith&Nephew Dips on Expanding Sports Medicine Lineup

Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN) shares started in a negative light Monday. The global medical technology company announces the premiere of its newly acquired CARTIHEAL◊ AGILI-C◊ Cartilage Repair Implant alongside the REGENETEN◊ Bioinductive Implant at the AAOS Annual Meeting, demonstrating its leadership with products that enable biological healing for Sports Medicine. Backed by impressive clinical evidence, both technologies are transforming the way healthcare professionals treat soft tissue repair and helping improve patient outcomes versus the current standard of care.

The CARTIHEAL AGILI-C implant is an accessible, one-step treatment for osteochondral (bone and cartilage) lesions that does not require donor tissue. It is indicated to treat a broad patient population, including traumatic, osteoarthritic and the approximately 700,0003 individuals who receive cartilage repair annually in the U.S. The implant has demonstrated proven superiority with twice the pain reduction1 versus the current standard of care* and has the potential to transform cartilage repair outcomes.

During its development, the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C implant received breakthrough designation status by the United States Food and Drug Administration – expedited review and approval for a product that could provide more effective treatment than existing alternatives and in the best interest of patients. It received premarket approval in 2022 and is now commercially available for sale in the U.S.

SNN began Monday gave up a dime to $27.75.









