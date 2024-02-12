Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin Foley Appointed To Curiteva's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Curiteva, a privately held manufacturing and technology company announces the appointment of Kevin Foley, MD, to the board of directors. Dr. Foley is a distinguished neurosurgeon, chairman of the Semmes Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute and a professor of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.





Dr. Foley is recognized in the industry as a pioneering inventor and thought leader in the advancement of minimally invasive surgery leading to over 180 issued US Patents and recognition by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons with the Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery. His influence as a board member, lecturer, and professor reaches beyond MIS into disk regeneration, spinal biomechanics, robotics, and advanced materials to revolutionize patient healing and outcomes in spine surgery.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Foley join our board of directors. His lifetime of experience and notable achievements will be invaluable to Curiteva as we continue our trajectory of innovation with our first of its kind platform technology. Dr. Foley has already provided us with significant clinical insights into our groundbreaking Inspire 3D Printed Trabecular PEEK, and we look forward to adding his firsthand experience to the leadership of our company," commented Chad Falciani, Founder and Chairman.

The Inspire implant is redefining spinal surgery, integrating advanced PEEK technology with additive manufacturing to optimize patient outcomes. This advancement in additive manufacturing is a testament to Curiteva's ongoing commitment to excellence in the field of spine surgery.

"It's a privilege to be part of a company that is so committed to transforming patient care with cutting-edge technologies. I am looking forward to working closely with the Curiteva team to drive future advancements," said Dr. Kevin Foley.

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit

