Junior Marvin Receives Award From Yaba TV Los Angeles During An Exclusive Interview On The Upcoming Bob Marley Movie

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Junior Marvin was humbled when presented the Yaba TV Community Merit Award from talk show Host Sia-Sia

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Junior Marvin receives the Community Merit Award from talk show host Sia-Sia of Yaba TV Los Angeles during an exclusive interview that aired on February 11, 2024, on KCAL 9 CBS. Two-time Grammy nominee Junior Marvin , lead guitarist for Bob Marley and the Wailers, sat down and opened up about his relationship with the late reggae star. The legendary guitarist reacts to his son DAVO portraying parts of his life story on the big screen and announces the release of his new album, Happy Family, set to hit stores in March.

Junior Marvin and TV Host Sia-Sai

Junior Marvin Receives The Yaba TV Community Merit Award

Yaba TV Los Angeles was the first media outlet to hold a sit-down rare interview with the legendary wailer. Executive Producer Elizabeth Yaba believed that the audience wanted to hear directly from Junior Marvin, who was very close to the late Bob Marley. During an outtake, Junior Marvin and TV host Sia-Sia began singing "Stand up for your rights." Marvin shared a poignant glimpse of Bob Marley's life, saying Bob's life mission was to unite people, regardless of their skin color. The interview concluded with Yaba TV Host Sia-Sia awarding Marvin the Yaba TV Community Merit Award for his outstanding commitment, support, and inspiration to the world.

The release of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie will mark 47 years since, Junior Marvin became lead guitarist for Bob Marley and the Wailers, which is a historic timing for the Legend. His son, recording artist and actor DAVO, will play his father in the upcoming movie, hitting theaters on February 14, 2024. Junior Marvin achieved international fame with hits like "No Woman, No Cry" and "I Shot the Sheriff." Marvin made his debut with the band on the album "Exodus," which is considered one of the greatest albums in the history of reggae music.

Yaba TV Los Angeles has been a staple in many communities in Los Angeles for over 20 years. Talk show host Elizbeth Sia-Sia Yaba is an ambassador to the Los Angeles multicultural family. The proud Sierra Leone native is admired for her elegant interviewing style and graceful technique. Ms. Yaba continues to attract viewers from Africa, the Caribbean into American house holds. Watch the full interview on Yaba TV Los Angeles Youtube channel.

Headquarters

Yaba TV Los Angeles

3553 Atlantic Avenue Suite B199

Phone Number: (562) 548-2741

Website:

Social Media: @yabatvlosangeles

Junior Marvin:

Public Relations: Executive 1 Media Group

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko

Email: [email protected]

Contact Information

Derrick Dzurko

Press Agent

[email protected]

(888) 231-6942

SOURCE: Yaba TV Los Angeles

View the original press release on newswire.