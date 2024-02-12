Kazakhstan Sends 3 Container Trains To Middle Corridor This Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's KTZ Express Company has sent 3 container trains through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) this month, Azernews reports.

The company had sent 10 container trains via the Middle Corridor last month.

It is worth noting that, the Middle Corridor was founded by Azerbaijan, Kazakh, and Georgian special structures in February 2014. Ukraine, Poland, and Romania joined the organization later. Nowadays, the route begins with the China and Kazakhstan borders, passing Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and continues to Europe.

Middle Corridor using the Single Window principle for the whole route.