Kazakhstan Sends 3 Container Trains To Middle Corridor This Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's KTZ Express Company has sent 3 container trains
through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) this
month, Azernews reports.
The company had sent 10 container trains via the Middle Corridor
last month.
It is worth noting that, the Middle Corridor was founded by
Azerbaijan, Kazakh, and Georgian special structures in February
2014. Ukraine, Poland, and Romania joined the organization later.
Nowadays, the route begins with the China and Kazakhstan borders,
passing Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and
continues to Europe.
Middle Corridor using the Single Window principle for the whole
route.
