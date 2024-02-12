               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan Sends 3 Container Trains To Middle Corridor This Month


2/12/2024 10:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's KTZ Express Company has sent 3 container trains through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) this month, Azernews reports.

The company had sent 10 container trains via the Middle Corridor last month.

It is worth noting that, the Middle Corridor was founded by Azerbaijan, Kazakh, and Georgian special structures in February 2014. Ukraine, Poland, and Romania joined the organization later. Nowadays, the route begins with the China and Kazakhstan borders, passing Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and continues to Europe.

Middle Corridor using the Single Window principle for the whole route.

MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107841793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search