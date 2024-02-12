Head Of Volunteer Work Appointed To COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A head of work with volunteers has been appointed to the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company. Adila Aliyeva, the director of projects and the volunteer work department at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's 'Regional Development' Public Union (RDP), has been named the leader of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Azernews reports.

Note that the activities of volunteers in previous COP projects have always been considered crucial, and the participation of hundreds of volunteers is expected at COP29, which will take place in the capital in November.

Adila Aliyeva, who has been active in the RDP since 2019, has been involved in various projects and events related to environmental protection and ecological education for the population.

A graduate of Azerbaijan State Economic University, Adila Aliyeva received her master's degree from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. By the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Adila Aliyeva was awarded the President's Prize for Youth in 2023 for her public and social activities.