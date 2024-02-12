Head Of Volunteer Work Appointed To COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A head of work with volunteers has been appointed to the COP29
Azerbaijan Operating Company. Adila Aliyeva, the director of
projects and the volunteer work department at the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation's 'Regional Development' Public Union (RDP), has been
named the leader of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company,
Azernews reports.
Note that the activities of volunteers in previous COP projects
have always been considered crucial, and the participation of
hundreds of volunteers is expected at COP29, which will take place
in the capital in November.
Adila Aliyeva, who has been active in the RDP since 2019, has
been involved in various projects and events related to
environmental protection and ecological education for the
population.
A graduate of Azerbaijan State Economic University, Adila
Aliyeva received her master's degree from the University of Bristol
in the United Kingdom. By the decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Adila Aliyeva was awarded the
President's Prize for Youth in 2023 for her public and social
activities.
