Ecology Minister Meets With COP28 President

Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev has discussed cooperation issues with COP28 President, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the official page of COP28 in social network X.

"COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber met with Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev on the sidelines of the World Summit of Governments to discuss cooperation on the road to COP29," the post says.

The 29th Conference of the Parties will take place from November 11-22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

COP29, like its predecessors, will focus on advancing the goals of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including efforts to limit global warming, adapt to the impacts of climate change and mobilize financing for these activities.

This conference will include several key sessions: The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6).

These meetings will focus on finalizing the first enhanced transparency framework and establishing a new collective quantitative finance target, as well as other critical issues.