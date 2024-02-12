Ecology Minister Meets With COP28 President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar
Babayev has discussed cooperation issues with COP28 President, UAE
Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies Sultan Ahmed Al
Jaber, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by
the official page of COP28 in social network X.
"COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber met with Azerbaijani Minister
of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President-designate
Mukhtar Babayev on the sidelines of the World Summit of Governments
to discuss cooperation on the road to COP29," the post says.
The 29th Conference of the Parties will take place from November
11-22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
COP29, like its predecessors, will focus on advancing the goals
of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including efforts to limit
global warming, adapt to the impacts of climate change and mobilize
financing for these activities.
This conference will include several key sessions: The 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting
of the COP as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP
19), and the sixth meeting of the COP as the Meeting of the Parties
to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6).
These meetings will focus on finalizing the first enhanced
transparency framework and establishing a new collective
quantitative finance target, as well as other critical issues.
