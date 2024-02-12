Russia Obtaining Starlink Terminals Via Third Countries Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are obtaining Starlink satellite terminals illicitly from third countries and increasing their use on the front line in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military spy agency's spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, told this to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"Contraband from third countries. Usage has increased on the front line,” Yusov said when asked about how Russian forces were getting the devices.

Asked if Ukraine was trying to stop Russia's use of the terminals, Yusov said: "Yes, work is being conducted."

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine earlier confirmed the increased use of Starlink terminals by the Russian invaders at the front. According to intelligence, an interception of the invaders' conversation shows that for access to the internet, Starlink terminals were installed in the units of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which operate in the Donetsk region near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Starlink says it does not do business of any kind with Russia's government or military.

Photo: spotme