Additional Fortifications To Be Built In Mykolaiv Region Governor

Additional defensive structures will be built in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region to strengthen security.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the region's military administration, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine - Ukrinform Media Center, answering a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I can't say much about it, but yes, we will create additional defensive structures for which the state has allocated funds. This is done to strengthen our security," Kim said.

According to him, this does not mean that it is about something urgent or extraordinary, because these will be planned works that will be carried out this year.

The Department of Capital Construction at the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration has already announced tenders through the Prozoro system for the construction of fortifications and defensive lines in the Mykolaiv region. In general, it is planned to spend over UAH 450 million on this.