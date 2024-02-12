Azerbaijan's Baku Metro Buys New 35 Railcars From Russia?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. No contracts for
the purchase of new cars have been signed with one manufacturer or
another, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, head of press service of Baku Metro
CJSC, told Trend .
"In case of signing an agreement on the purchase of railcars,
the public will be provided with information," he said.
Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov
said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper about a large project
this year to supply 35 cars for the Baku subway.
