Azerbaijan Assigns COP29's Head Of Volunteer Work

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The head of the
Volunteer Relations Department of Azerbaijan Operating Company
COP29 has been appointed, Trend reports.
According to the information, this sphere was entrusted to Adila
Aliyeva, the director of projects and the volunteer work department
at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's 'Regional Development' Public
Union (RDPU)
Meanwhile, the activity of volunteers in previously organized
COP projects has always been considered important, and hundreds of
volunteers are expected to take part in COP29 to be held in the
capital of Azerbaijan in November this year.
Adilya Aliyeva, who has been working in RDPU since 2019, has
been a participant in various projects, including projects and
events on environmental protection, and environmental education of
the population.
A graduate of the Azerbaijan State Economic University, Adilya
Aliyeva received a master's degree from the University of Bristol
in the UK. Adilya Aliyeva was awarded the Presidential Youth Prize
for her public and socially-oriented activity by the decree of the
President of Azerbaijan in 2023.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107841784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.