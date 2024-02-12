Logicalis US Recognized On CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading managed service provider makes list for 11th consecutive year

Logicalis

US, the leading global technology service provider, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024. Logicalis has been on the list for 11 consecutive years, underscoring its technology expertise and partnership with its customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals.

Logicalis was recognized for its ongoing work to help customers securely evolve their digital journey, through offerings such as the AIOps-powered Digital Fabric Platform

(DFP). The DFP provides customers with a real time, holistic view of their digital infrastructure, underpinning key architectures including cloud, security, workplace, and connectivity, and makes prioritized recommendations that can be implemented to improve the health of the client's environment

Recognition on the Security 100 category further underscores the company's dedication to providing the highest level of information security for its clients. Logicalis also recently achieved the ISO 27001:2022 accreditation , further emphasizing that commitment.

"As customers consider how to make the most of each investment they make, it is critical they have a provider that can supply a comprehensive overview of their digital suites and can prioritize securely managing applications, infrastructure and connectivity in order to achieve business goals," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "We are honored to be recognized both for the success of our Digital Fabric Platform and for continuously leading the way in helping our managed services customers evolve through their digital journey. We look forward to what's to come as part of these ongoing investments and to continue our commitment to serve as Architects of ChangeTM."

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. The annual

MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing

large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at .

