Western Cape Government Supports Eskom To Fix Electricity Outage In Central Karoo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Western Cape Government supporting Eskom to fix electricity outage in the Central Karoo.

The Western Cape Government (WCG) is further ramping up its efforts to step in where Eskom needs ever more support to fix the electricity outage in the Central Karoo.

“Staff across the WCG have been assisting with all sorts of support that Eskom needs to expedite this issue, from procuring drilling equipment, to transporting and moving generators and equipment to the affected areas, they are working tirelessly. Thank you to all of our staff and partners. I want to reassure the residents of the Karoo that we are working flat out to help Eskom restore electricity to you”, said Premier Winde following the briefing.

Hard rock formations, faulty equipment, and stage 6 load shedding were some of the challenges mentioned during the daily update meeting between Eskom and Premier Alan Winde, Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning as well as senior members of the Western Cape Government this morning.

Eskom reported that a hard rock formation on the site between Touws River and Laingsburg led to the breakdown of its rock drill, which is now preventing the completion of the last four 2.4m deep holes that are needed to anchor the remaining temporary poles to support the new electrical lines as part of the outage repair work underway in the Karoo.

Minister Bredell said that the WCG has already over the weekend reached out to equipment and transport contractors to assist Eskom in procuring another drilling rig as well as an additional 20-ton and 35-ton excavator.“The faulty rockdrill is currently being fixed but we need to do everything in our power to avoid delays on this project. As such we will support Eskom where we can with procurement and logistics,” Minister Bredell said.

The rapid acceleration of load shedding to level 6 has further compounded matters for the affected Karoo towns, as generator availability in the province is stretched to the limit.“Many of these generators are from an R88 million allocation that the WCG made to municipalities at the beginning of 2023 when they needed to secure safe drinking water and water treatment as the worst impacts of Eskom's load shedding were becoming increasingly felt. I never anticipated that this intervention would be so deeply needed under circumstances like this where entire Karoo towns have been without Eskom power since Saturday, 3 February,” said Premier Winde.

“We are seeing loan generators being called back from the Karoo towns as they are needed by their owners to cope with the extended loadshedding. We must allocate generator capacity where it is being utilised optimally at this stage. As such, it was worrying to learn of a large 65kVA loan generator from the Garden Route District Municipality that broke down in Kannaland over the weekend. We will investigate the cause of the breakdown.“According to our engineers, we need at least four additional generators to provide power to critical infrastructure in Leeu Gamka and Prince Albert Road at this stage,” Minister Bredell said.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development is providing food relief to indigent households across the Central Karoo. The department has also enabled three old age facilities in Prince Albert, Laingsburg, and Ladismith, to buy diesel for generators as their diesel supplies have been running low.

Provincial Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, was in the different areas where food relief efforts was taking place over the weekend.

“DSD staff have been working around the clock on assessments and vetting processes to ensure food relief goes to the residents who needed it most. Hundreds of beneficiaries were assisted through this weekend's efforts, in various towns, and the work continues. Thank you to the incredible staff on the ground, and to the municipalities and stakeholders for working with us to help our vulnerable residents for whom these power outages have been especially hard,” says Minister Fernandez.

Eskom has indicated the project is still scheduled for completion by Thursday, 15 February.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.