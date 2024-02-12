Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Civilian In Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem, February 12 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Monday that a Palestinian child died after Israeli soldiers shot him in Jerusalem Sunday evening.According to a statement, the Ministry said the Palestinian victim was from the Abu Dis town and was shot by Israeli forces on Al-Wad Street in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.He succumbed to his wounds in a hospital, the statement notes.

