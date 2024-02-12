RTX's Pratt & Whitney Business Completes Key Design Review On Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Milestone moves program closer to detailed design review

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, has completed a critical assessment of its Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) offering with the U.S. Air Force, moving the program closer to completing its detailed design review. The team is now working towards ground testing of its NGAP prototype, referred to as XA103, which is expected to occur in the late 2020s.

This is a rendering of a future crewed next-generation air dominance aircraft by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

"We are embracing digital transformation with NGAP and changing the customer experience through the entire development process in order to rapidly and efficiently deliver these advanced adaptive engines," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business. "This technology is critical to maintaining air superiority, which is why Pratt & Whitney has made significant investments in research and development and advanced manufacturing. Continued government funding for sixth-generation propulsion development must remain a high priority to support critical platform milestones and warfighter readiness."

The engine will enhance performance that is key to enabling future air dominance capabilities, which are needed to ensure the U.S. Air Force achieves air superiority and deters pacing challenges.

NGAP technologies will provide advanced survivability, fuel efficiency, and robust power and thermal management. These are necessary to enable the required range, weapon and sensor capability, and persistence future air dominance platforms will require to meet evolving operational needs.

