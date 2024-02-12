BUYBACK OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| CERTIFICATE MATURITY
| 240214
| FIXED RATE (STEERING RATE + 10 b.p.)
| 4,10 %
| VOLUME BOUGHT
| 0.10 BLN
| TRADE DAY
| 240212
| SETTLEMENT DAY
| 240213
|
|
MENAFN12022024004107003653ID1107841767
