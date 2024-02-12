At 8.9% CAGR, Silicone In Electric Vehicles Market Share Envisaged To Reach USD 12.66 Billion By 2032, According To Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Silicone In Electric Vehicles Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Others); By Charging Type; By Vehicle Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global silicone in electric vehicles market size and share is currently valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 12.66 billion by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 8.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

How is Silicone Used in Electric Vehicles? How Big is Silicone In Electric Vehicles Market Share?

Silicone is utilized in many electric vehicle (EV) components, including battery safety. Silicone rubber provides the resistance, strength, and durability needed for trustworthy automotive applications. Automotive manufacturers depend heavily on the performance and quality of rubber materials, and, with rising heat present in new automobiles, silicone rubber comes into its own, delivering the perfect solution. Also, silicone offers exceptional sealing performance, particularly in preventing dust and moisture from interfering with battery systems. It also provides long-lasting environmental sealing and resistance to battery failure.

Furthermore, as the demand for electric vehicles continues to expand due to their numerous environmental benefits, there is a growing demand for silicone solutions. Also, the silicone in electric vehicles market demand is increasing because of its outstanding thermal stability, exceptional electrical insulating qualities, and tolerance to severe temperatures, silicone is widely used in electric vehicles (EVs). It is used in many different parts of electric vehicles (EVs), including electric motors, battery systems, cables, connections, adhesives, and sealants.

Key Highlights



The increasing use of electric vehicles is expected to drive significant growth in the silicone market for electric vehicles. Also, governments everywhere are pushing hard for lower greenhouse gas emissions, which encourages the transition to electric vehicles.

The silicone in electric vehicles market segmentation is mainly based on the charging type, product type, region, and vehicle type. North America is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:



Exceptional Thermal Stability: The remarkable heat stability of silicone, essential for many EV components, is the main factor driving its growing usage in EVs. Lithium-ion batteries, which power many electric vehicles, include silicone. The longevity, safety, and performance of these batteries can all be enhanced by silicone-based polymers. They are used in the manufacturing of battery pack sealants, electrolytes, and electrodes. During operation, electric vehicles produce heat, especially in the battery pack and power electronics. Thermal interface materials (TIMs) based on silicone are utilized to control heat transmission effectively. By assisting in the dissipation of heat from vital components, these TIMs guarantee lifetime and optimum performance. Excellent Electrical Insulator: In electric vehicles, silicone rubber is used to insulate wires and cables since it is a superior electrical insulator. It offers defense against environmental dangers, high voltages, and extremely cold temperatures. Electric vehicle charging connectors are designed and manufactured using silicone materials. In addition to guaranteeing waterproofing, silicone gaskets, and seals keep dust and debris out of the connecting contact. Materials based on silicone can be applied to electric motor components as coatings or potting compounds. These materials improve the longevity and dependability of electric motors and lead to a rise in silicone in electric vehicles market share in electric vehicles by protecting against moisture, chemicals, and high temperatures.

Industry Trends:



Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions: There is more pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as people become more aware of climate change and its effects. When in use, electric vehicles (EVs) emit no tailpipe emissions, making them a more environmentally friendly option than cars with conventional internal combustion engines. Numerous governments are offering incentives and subsidies worldwide to promote the use of electric vehicles. Tax credits, grants, and rebates are examples of these incentives that could lower the cost of EVs for end users. Innovations: The silicone in electric vehicles market size is experiencing rapid innovation on a number of fronts. Due to legal requirements and growing consumer demand for electric vehicles (EVs), manufacturers are stepping up their efforts to improve the performance, longevity, and safety of EV components by using silicone-based materials. Consequently, it is anticipated that silicone will rise in the electric vehicle industry over the projected time.

Restraints:

High Cost and Long-Term Reliability: The comparatively high cost of silicones in comparison to alternative materials may hinder their widespread adoption in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Cost-effectiveness is an important factor. Even though silicone is known for its toughness, there may still be issues with long-term performance in some EV applications.

Segmentation Overview

The Elastomers Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

Because they dissipate heat from batteries and provide electromagnetic interference shielding, elastomers are essential for the protection of electric vehicle (EV) components. They also successfully control battery temperature, which is essential for EV functioning.

Moreover, the fluids sector is expected to experience quick growth during the forecast period. These fluids perform a number of functions, including improving thermal stability and transferring torque to EV fan clutches. They are also used as tire modifications and as coatings for high-voltage wires.

Light Motor Vehicles are Anticipated the Fastest CAGR

There will inevitably be a rise in demand for parts and materials appropriate for EV production as the number of people driving electric vehicles rises. Silicones are essential for a number of processes in the manufacture of electric vehicles, including electrical insulation, thermal management, bonding, and sealing. Greater silicone integration in electric vehicles (EVs) may result from the advancement of new technologies and breakthroughs in the materials and automotive industries.

Furthermore, governments and individuals are searching for greener transportation options as a result of growing awareness of air pollution and climate change. Since electric cars have no tailpipe emissions, they are a desirable option for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing air quality. As a result, the silicone in electric vehicles market growth is expanding.

Silicone In Electric Vehicles Market: Report Scope & Dynamics