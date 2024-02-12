Helpside Navigates Arizona Small Businesses Through Evolving 2024 Payroll Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Helpside encourages small businesses in Arizona to stay current with payroll trends and laws in the evolving industry.

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Arizona small businesses gear up for a successful 2024, navigating the ever-changing world of payroll remains a crucial yet complex task. Helpside, a leading HR and payroll solutions provider in Arizona, sheds light on key trends and new regulations impacting local businesses this year.Some payroll trends that Arizona small businesses should keep in mind include:Maximizing the Use of Technology: Technology solutions in payroll and HR can help streamline processes and minimize errors. Small businesses can benefit from using an robust HRIS to simplify new hire onboarding, employee offboarding, payroll, time off tracking, benefits administration and employee self-service.Keeping Up with Regulatory Changes: Each year, Arizona implements new laws directly impacting payroll procedures. It's imperative for business owners to pay close attention to updates in tax regulations, minimum wage adjustments, and other pertinent legislation. For instance, a recent update includes a modification in the minimum wage. As of January 1, 2024, Arizona's minimum wage has increased to $14.35 per hour. Ensuring adherence to local and state regulations is crucial, highlighting the significance of staying informed about recent changes to avoid potential complications in the future.Employee-Centric Solutions: Many Arizona businesses are prioritizing employee well-being and satisfaction. With access to employee portals, employees can have greater financial control, where they can quickly locate their pay stubs, tax documents, direct deposit information, and more. Plus, on-demand pay is still on the rise, a highly beneficial method where employees can access their wages before the scheduled payday.Helpside is ready to help Arizona small businesses prepare for the dynamic payroll landscape in 2024. To learn how to stay ahead of payroll trends in Arizona, Helpside welcomes those interested to contact them for a live demo of their payroll services.About the Company:Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers' compensation solutions that allow leaders to focus on the growth and success of their employees and their business.

