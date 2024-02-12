Tejashwi Wonders What Made 'Father Figure' Nitish Return To NDA

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) During the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Bihar Assembly on Monday, RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said he always considered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a father figure, and wondered what made the JD-U chief ditch the 'Mahagathbandhan' and return to the NDA led by the BJP.

“I always considered Nitish Kumar as 'Dashrath' (character from 'Ramayan'). I don't know what forced him to leave the 'Mahagathbandhan',” Tejashwi said.

“I also want to congratulate Nitish Ji for being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time, including thrice in one term. Can anyone take the guarantee that he will not switch sides again,” the RJD leader said on the floor of the House.

“But I still have respect for Nitish Kumar. We had supported him following his call to unite the forces against communalism in the country. In the run up to the 2020 Assembly elections, I had promised the people of Bihar to give 10 lakh government jobs. Now people of the country have seen how government jobs were given to the common youth," Yadav said.

“After visiting the Raj Bhavan, Nitish Kumar had said he is not feeling well in the company of RJD. Are we singers and dancers who came for JD-U's entertainment? We came here to do work. The works which were looking impossible, we made them possible.

"I am happy to be in the opposition. The people of the country have seen the work we did in the past 17 months. No other government did such work,” Yadav said.

--IANS

ajk/arm