Crimson Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Voice Transformation Software Voidol3

Crimson Technology, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Kazuo Hikawa) proudly announces the release of its latest real-time voice transformation software, "Voidol3 - Powered by Realtime & Real Voice Changer." Voidol3 is now downloadable and showcases advanced audio processing technology to deliver an unparalleled and versatile vocal transformation experience. For VTubers, gamers, and content creators, Voidol3 will be your secret weapon. Stand out in voice chats, create unique content, and bid farewell to worries about your voice. Find your ideal voice effortlessly with Voidol3!

Voidol3 English version interface

Innovative Features Redefining User Experience

Voidol3 seamlessly integrates AI-driven real-time voice transformation (AI Mode) and a high-speed voice synthesis engine powered by Synthesizing (SYNTH Mode), achieving unprecedented precision and flexibility in voice conversion. Users can enjoy enhanced conversion quality, whisper voice transformations, intonation emphasis, and a myriad of expressive possibilities.

Beyond catering to VTubers and gaming content creators, Voidol3 appeals to various creators, including hobbyists, program producers, and industrial users. From leveraging avatars in virtual spaces to creating diverse streaming content, Voidol3 fosters creativity across a broad spectrum of applications.

Voidol3 is compatible with both Windows and macOS, with a standard version priced at $270 and an upgrade version from Voidol2 available for $170. For detailed product information and purchases, please visit Our Official Website .

Voidol3 for Windows Standard Version

Voidol3 for Windows Upgrade Version

Voidol3 for macOS Standard Version

Voidol3 for macOS Upgrade Version



Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

Current voice models are compatible, but a reinstall is required for use with Voidol3.

Simultaneous use of Voidol2 is not supported.

For installation of the Voidol2 upgrade version, a valid Voidol2 license key is required. Upgrading from Voidol1 is not supported.

For an in-depth understanding of Voidol3's features and usage, please check out our Introduction Video on our official YouTube channel.



AI Entertainment Business Division, Contact: Shunsuke Tanaka

2-37-2 Ikejiri, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 154-0001, Japan

Official Crimson Technology Website

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +81-50-3816-7190

