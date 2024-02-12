Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market To Surpass 5.40 Billion By 2030 Driven By Increase In Antimicrobial Resistance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market will attain a value of USD 5.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by the alarming increase in antimicrobial resistance and the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing holds a pivotal role in modern healthcare by aiding clinicians in the selection of the most suitable antimicrobial therapies for patients.

Westford, USA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the core purpose of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is to offer precise and timely information concerning the susceptibility of microorganisms to a range of antibiotics. This critical function of AST serves as a cornerstone in modern healthcare, providing healthcare professionals with essential data that informs their decisions related to antibiotic selection, appropriate dosages, and the optimal duration of treatment.

The remarkable growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market can be attributed to pivotal factors. A significant and alarming increase in the prevalence of multidrug-resistant organisms poses a substantial threat to public health globally.

Prominent Players in Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ConvaTec Group plc

Cepheid

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Liofilchem s.r.l.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics Bio-Rad Laboratories

Phenotypic Testing S egment to Dominate Market due to Increase in Extensively Adopted Methodologies

Phenotypic testing commands the largest market share within the field of global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to its well-established and extensively adopted methodologies. This testing method involves systematically observing the growth and behavior of microorganisms when exposed to various antibiotics.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, holding a substantial market share, owing to a combination of significant factors. The region boasts an advanced healthcare infrastructure encompassing well-established laboratory networks, ensuring widespread access to AST services.

Rapid Testing Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies

Rapid testing segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. This growth is primarily attributed to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including molecular diagnostics, in the development of rapid testing methods.

Regional market in Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing sector within the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The region presents significant growth opportunities for AST technologies and services with a vast and diverse patient population.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market



In 2023, bioMérieux made a significant announcement by unveiling its state-of-the-art automated instrument, MAESTRIA. This innovative instrument marks a substantial advancement in laboratory technology, as it is designed to streamline and automate various critical laboratory processes. By doing so, MAESTRIA enhances efficiency and accuracy in diagnostics and testing procedures, ultimately benefiting healthcare professionals and patients. In 2022, BD India introduced another noteworthy development in diagnostics with the BD MAX MDR-TB panel. This advanced diagnostic panel represents a crucial step in the fight against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). Specifically engineered to detect and diagnose MDR-TB strains, the conference equips healthcare professionals with a reliable and efficient tool to identify drug-resistant variants of tuberculosis.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

