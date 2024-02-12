SPI Software Announces Sponsorship Of GNEX 2024 Conference In Miami Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPI to showcase cutting-edge software solutions for vacation ownership industry

Kingsway (NYSE:KFS)

- Gordon McClendonMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPI Software (SPI), a global leader in delivering innovative software and technology solutions for the timeshare, vacation club and hospitality business, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the GNEX 2024 Conference, taking place February 20-22 at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.GNEX brings together industry leaders and some of the most respected minds in marketing, sales, and customer experience with thought-provoking discussions, cutting-edge solutions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. SPI shares GNEX's commitment to innovation and is excited to connect with attendees during this prestigious event.SPI will showcase its cutting-edge software solutions, designed specifically for the vacation ownership industry. Celebrating 45 years of experience, SPI Software is a trusted partner for hundreds of resorts, developers, and management companies worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of products includes property management, owner services, finance, sales, and marketing, as well as inventory management and reservations platforms, offering seamless and efficient solutions for vacation ownership businesses.“We are proud to sponsor the GNEX Conference and to have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals in Miami Beach,” said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software.“This event provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our award-winning innovative software solutions and demonstrate how our technology can drive business growth and enhance operational efficiency for vacation ownership companies .”SPI will have a prominent presence at the conference. In addition to McClendon, key members of the executive team who will be representing the company include Kyle Oliver, Global VP of Operations; David Callaghan, Global VP of Sales; and Drew Richard, who led the acquisition of SPI Software in September of 2023 and now serves as President of the company.“We are looking forward to GNEX," said Richard, "It's a great event for us to meet with industry leaders, as we continue to innovate and evolve, working relentlessly to meet the current and future needs of our client partners.”To schedule a meeting with SPI Software during the GNEX Conference, please contact their Global VP of Sales, David Callaghan, at ... or via phone at 786-671-3141.About SPI Software:SPI Software is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the vacation ownership industry and its related businesses. With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions, SPI Software empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth. Committed to customer success, SPI Software continues to revolutionize the industry with its comprehensive range of software solutions. SPI Software is a fully owned subsidiary of Kingsway (NYSE: KFS).

Marge Lennon

Lennon Communications

+1 239-841-0553

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other