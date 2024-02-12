2024 Version Of 6-In-1 Estate And Trust Administration Software Released By The Lackner Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 6-in-1 software continues to be an industry leader for tax professionals

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 edition of The Lackner Group, Inc.'s 6-in-1 Estate and Trust Administration Software has been unveiled, featuring the latest updates pertinent to the 2024 tax season. This comprehensive software aids users in managing information related to State Death Tax, State Inventory & Accounting documents, State Fiduciary Income Tax, as well as US 1041, US 706, and US 709 forms.Clients can rely on continuous technical support for the 6-in-1 software, ensuring access to the most current tax information and any additional assistance. Given the dynamic nature of federal and state tax laws, The Lackner Group remains dedicated to incorporating the changes into the newest iterations of the 6-in-1 software, maintaining its commitment to delivering up-to-date solutions.“Year after year we incorporate the latest tax laws into our software, empowering users with the tools needed for seamless estate and trust management,” said Vincent F. Lackner, Jr., President.“In an era of evolving tax landscapes, our commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge solutions remains unwavering.”Since 2021, The Lacker Group's 6-in-1 Estate and Trust Administration Software has been launched by thousands of users. With clients spanning multiple states, the 6-in-1 software is a top solution to the challenge of collecting and tracking data and information related to the administration of estates and trusts.“A total of 81 test scenarios are submitted to the IRS and state departments to gain approval for the 1041 e-filing, 8 state e-filings, and 12 state paper filings,” said Lackner.“The testing lasts from September until the final forms are released. It's a process that we have mastered over the years.”Another great addition to the 2024 version of the software is the automatic update feature for the license key. When your renewal payment processes, the next launch of 6-in-1 will display your new License Key. No more phone calls or e-mails required. To request pricing or learn more about 6-in-1 or any of The Lackner Group's other products, visit lacknergroup.About The Lackner GroupLocated in Pittsburgh, PA, The Lackner Group, Inc. is dedicated to providing estate and tax professionals with trusted software solutions that save them time and money. Since 1986, the company's flagship product, 6-in-1, has been meeting the challenge of collecting and tracking the vast amount of data and information relating to the administration of estates and trusts. Because 6-in-1 greatly reduces the amount of time it takes to prepare estates, The Lackner Group's customers are able to spend more time growing their businesses. Other products include InheriTax, DecoupleCruncher, and NumberCruncher. Visit The Lackner Group for reliable software solutions.

