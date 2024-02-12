Food Logistics Names Alpine's David Fredericks As Recipient Of 2024 Rock Stars Of The Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Fredericks, Managing Director, Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsNAPLES, FL, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions , a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced David Fredericks, Managing Director, has been named as one of the winners of this year's Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. The award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.According to Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, "Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year's winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative, and forward-thinking to inspired, driven, and dependable. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency, and disrupt supply chain disruptions.”This year, Food Logistics broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. Fredericks, who has over 30 years of inventory and process control experience, was recognized in the Lifetime Achievement category. He spent a large part of his career with C&S Wholesale Grocers before joining Alpine in 2020 to support clients undertaking supply chain execution software installations.“It's an honor to be recognized, but the real reward lies in seeing the positive changes we help our clients achieve every day,” said Fredericks.“My passion lies in finding solutions to today's toughest supply chain challenges and teaching the next generation of supply chain leaders to do the same. This recognition only fuels my commitment to keep doing just that.”Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at .A full list of award winners can be found at: .About Food LogisticsFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to to learn more.About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more atAbout Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, are dedicated experts with a commitment to implementing supply chain solutions that offer a measurable ROI. Our core focus lies in optimizing space, equipment, labor, and systems within the four walls of the warehouse to boost productivity, cut costs, and elevate quality. We think out of the box, harness every opportunity to enhance your operations, and push the limits of what can be achieved. To learn more visit: .

