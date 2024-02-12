(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Backpack Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Backpack Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Backpack Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the backpack market size is predicted to reach $25.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the backpack market is due to Increasing travel and recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest backpack market share. Major players in the backpack market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Everest Trading Corp., VF Outdoor LLC, Under Armour Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Samsonite International S.A.

Backpack Market Segments

.By Type: Work Bags, Sports and Recreation Bags, Travel Bags, Other Types

.By Material: Cotton, Leather, Nylon, Other Materials

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarket or Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

.By End-Use: Commercial, Individual, Other End-Uses

.By Geography: The global backpack market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A backpack, also known as a sackpack, bookbag, rucksack, backsack, or knapsack, is a simple form of a cloth sack carried on one's back and fitted with two straps that go over the shoulders.

