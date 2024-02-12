Express Care Transport Expands Reach With New Location, Elevating Service Accessibility And Convenience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Express Care Transport LLC Vans

Better Business Profile for Express Care

Express Care Transport LLC Logo

Non-Emergency Medical Transport Elevated to a New Level with Express Care Transport, LLC

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Express Care Transport, LLC is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location at 555 Mangum Street, Durham, NC, a pivotal address within the transformative landscape of Durham city center. Nestled amidst a burgeoning development, this strategic locale serves as a gateway into the bustling business world of North Carolina and beyond. Positioned at this location, this new space represents a significant milestone for Express Care Transport and aligns seamlessly with the ethos of cultivating a dynamic environment.

Surrounded by creative professionals, dynamic corporate players, and emerging entrepreneurs graduating from nearby universities, 555 Mangum Street becomes a vibrant hub where ideas converge, businesses flourish, and Express Care Transport takes its place at the heart of this thriving community. The excitement is palpable as Express Care Transport, LLC looks forward to becoming an integral part of this landscape-changing development, providing top-notch non-emergency medical transportation services to the diverse and vibrant community of Durham.

Corey Gatling and Askia Robertson, baccalaureate degree Registered Nurses, established their own Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) company, Express Care Transport, LLC in 2023. Combining their extensive medical backgrounds, they bring a collective experience of 25-plus years to the forefront.

Having served on the front lines in New York City during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Corey and Askia have witnessed firsthand the critical importance of efficient and reliable medical services. Following their roles as frontline nurses, they embarked on a journey as travel nurses for a prominent global dialysis company, gaining invaluable insights into healthcare needs nationwide.

Recognizing the critical need for reliable transportation to medical appointments such as dialysis, chemotherapy, physical therapy, annual checkups, and preventative care, Corey and Askia are driven by a deep understanding of the importance of timely access to healthcare services. They are keenly aware that their clients' time is valuable to them and their families.

Services Provided Are As Follows:

Physician Appointments

Dialysis Transport

Outpatient Surgery

Chemotherapy & Radiation Visits

Dental Care Transport

Wheelchair and Ambulatory Assistance

Preventive Care Appointments

Infectious Disease Services

Hospital Discharges

Mental Health Transportation Services

Physical and Mental Disability Visits

Services Provided for Skilled Nursing

Home Facilities and Rehabilitation Centers

Committed to excellence, Express Care Transport, LLC pledges to deliver safe, efficient, and timely transportation services, ensuring that clients can access vital medical care without compromise. Corey and Askia's dedication to providing exceptional service reflects their passion for improving the healthcare experience for individuals and their families. The company is registered with the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with an A- Rating and is a member of the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.



Glenna Gonzalez

JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC

email us here