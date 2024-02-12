(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Building Information Modeling Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the building information modeling market size is predicted to reach $17.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The growth in the building information modeling market is due to the rapid rise in construction. North America region is expected to hold the largest building information modeling market share. Major players in the building information modeling market include Autodesk, The Nemetschek Group, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Trimble Navigation Limited, Pentagon Solutions, Asite Solutions.

Building Information Modeling Market Segments

.By Component: Software, Services

.By Deployment Type: On Premises Deployment, Cloud Deployment

.By Project Lifecycle: Preconstruction, Construction, Operation

.By Application: Planning and Modelling, Construction And Design, Asset Management, Building System Analysis And Maintenance Scheduling, Other Applications

.By End User: Architects/Engineers, Contractors, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global building information modeling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a method of creating and handling data about a construction project across its entire life cycle. It integrates data from multiple fields to create elaborate digital renderings that can be managed in real-time in an open cloud environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Building Information Modeling Market Characteristics

3. Building Information Modeling Market Trends And Strategies

4. Building Information Modeling Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Building Information Modeling Market Size And Growth

......

27. Building Information Modeling Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Building Information Modeling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

