Specialty Fenestration Group Hosts Successful Annual Sales Meeting Focusing On Education And Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Specialty Fenestration Group (SFG) , parent company of Quikserv Inc. and US Bullet Proofing (USBP) , recently hosted their annual sales meeting in Houston, Texas. The event, titled "Aim For More in 2024," brought together over 40 attendees including national sales agency partners, industry experts, and company executives for a week of education, collaboration, and celebration.

Continue Reading

Specialty Fenestration Group, parent company to Quikserv and USBP, hosted a successful 2024 national sales meeting.

Specialty Fenestration Group: Parent company to Quikserv and U.S. Bullet Proofing

Post this

The conference kicked off with a series of plant tours, giving attendees an inside look at Quikserv's state-of-the-art facilities and lean production processes. This hands-on experience allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of the company's line of in stock and customizable transaction windows and pass-through systems .

Throughout the two-day event, SFG's national agency partners also had the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions focused on various topics such as product training, testing standards and technical industry education. These sessions were designed to provide valuable insights and tools for the sales reps to better serve their clients and provide guidance on how to fortify security and safety in different types of facilities.

Security fenestration experts from Quikserv and USBP shared their knowledge and experience on the differences between low, medium, and high security glazing systems applications and the ballistic, forced-entry, blast and storm-rated security solutions available for each scenario.

In addition to education and collaboration, the conference also included a special awards ceremony to recognize top-performing partner agencies. This year's winners were acknowledged for their outstanding achievements and contributions in assisting customers with their security needs.

According to Specialty Fenestration Group CEO, Jason Epps, "This meeting brought together over 600 years of experience that combined a broad range of technical expertise, industry experience and product knowledge. This kind of collaboration and teamwork is an integral part of our company culture and core values which has always been a fundamental part of our company's success."

The meeting concluded with closing thoughts from SFG chief revenue officer, Hector Vallejo, "The physical security market is heavily fragmented so it's incredibly important that our entire team is working together to educate and consult with customers and to offer innovative solutions that meet our brand promise of making people's lives better and safer."

Specialty Fenestration Group's annual Quikserv/USBP sales meeting was a resounding success, providing a platform for education, collaboration, and recognition. With a focus on continuous improvement, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions, the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come.

U.S. Bullet Proofing (USBP)

For over 30 years USBP's primary goal has been "Protecting People and Property"® and they have been a pioneering manufacturer of the most advanced ballistic , blast , forced entry , and storm impact high security aluminum window and security door solutions available in the market. They are one of the few solution providers designed and certified by the Department of State to protect Federal Government buildings around the world with solutions suited for a wide range of applications including schools, military bases, police stations, banks, data centers and more.

Quikserv

is the leading manufacturer of transaction windows and pass-through systems , supplying drive-thru windows to all of the top global quick-serve restaurant brands and offering an extensive line of transaction systems that ensure convenient and secure interactions with customers. Superior materials and craftsmanship in the design and production of their products, combined with exceptional customer service, means better value and fewer problems for customers, which validates the company motto, "WE PUT MORE IN – YOU GET MORE OUT'.

SOURCE Specialty Fenestration Group