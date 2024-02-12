               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
  LVMH: Availability Of 2023 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements


2/12/2024 9:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, February 12th, 2024

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2023 audited consolidated financial statements.

The French version of this document was filed with the“Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) on February 12th, 2024. The English translation of this document may be consulted in the Publications section of the Company's website ( ).

