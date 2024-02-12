Fly Play Hf.: Termination Of Market-Making Agreement  

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A market-making agreement between Landsbankinn hf. and PLAY has been terminated effective as of market close on 16 February 2024.
