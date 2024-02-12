               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fly Play Hf.: Termination Of Market-Making Agreement  


2/12/2024 9:31:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A market-making agreement between Landsbankinn hf. and PLAY has been terminated effective as of market close on 16 February 2024.


MENAFN12022024004107003653ID1107841692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search