Wellspring Living Announces Activating Advocates Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) To educate, equip, and empower anti-sexual exploitation advocates

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellspring Living, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of those at-risk or victimized by sexual exploitation announced today that registration is open for their Activating Advocates Conference.The Activating Advocates Conference is an opportunity for individuals or entire teams to become educated, equipped, and empowered to elevate their level of advocacy in support of survivors of sexual exploitation. Attendees will learn from experts, survivors, and advocates who are working to eradicate human trafficking."We often hear from volunteers, donors, and the community that they want to do more, but don't know where to begin,” said Christian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Wellspring Living.“Our Activating Advocates Conference is an opportunity for budding advocates to educate, equip, and empower themselves in support of survivors of sexual exploitation.”The two-day event will be held February 21 & 22 at the AMA Executive Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Subject matter experts, survivors, and community advocates will lead presentations and small group discussions with tools, resources, and ideas on how to make a difference in the lives of survivors.The Activating Advocates Conference is open to individuals and teams. No prior advocacy or volunteer experience is required. For more information about the event or to register visit .About Wellspring LivingSince 2001, Wellspring Living has provided domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk (ages 12+) with comprehensive, trauma-informed, victim-centered recovery services through residential programs, community-based programs, and graduate services. Each program utilizes a multi-disciplinary service model to provide transformative care through five service pillars: therapy, education, life skills, career readiness, and case management. The focus for each participant is on developing their courage to move forward and their confidence to succeed. Through operating best practices and with highly qualified staff, Wellspring Living programs are statistically proven in providing restorative services that yield positive, life-changing results.

