One Zero Bank Launches Groundbreaking Genai-Powered Service Platform Integrated With AI21, Revolutionizing Customer Interaction

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Zero Bank, Israel's first private digital bank and a world-leading institution in the integration of AI technology into banking services, announces today the official launch of its GenAI-based service platform – marking the transition from experimental pilot phases to full-scale implementation. As part of an innovative collaboration with AI21, the bank unveils 'Ella' 2.0, a next-generation digital private banker.

Based on LLMs (Large Language Models), 'Ella' 2.0 showcases advancements in understanding and responding to customer queries and open questions in multiple languages. The platform, cultivated through extensive user training, delivers instantaneous responses, operates 24/7, and harnesses machine learning to tailor personalized financial services.

The platform officially launched today, enabling customers to enjoy uninterrupted, real-time assistance, and eliminating wait times for queries. According to research published in

Harvard Business Review , Generative AI technology has the potential to reduce working hours by 72% in the banking sector, helping build efficiency and effectiveness.

Gal Bar Dea, CEO of One Zero Bank, stated, "We take pride in leading the global charge from experimental Generative AI to its practical implementation. 'Ella' 2.0's capabilities transcend linguistic barriers, ensuring immediate, accurate, and personalized responses while continuously evolving to meet individual customer needs. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in service quality and accuracy – and 'Ella's' learning and improvement processes, supported by human bankers, ensure comprehensive and reliable responses."

"One Zero's new AI assistant, 'Ella', represents a shift in the digital banking industry towards a better customer experience that is faster, more reliable, and personalized to each user. AI21 is proud to provide the AI System behind this new service for One Zero's customers and looking forward to future collaboration," said

Ori Goshen, co-founder and co-CEO of AI21.

'Ella' not only serves as a responsive banking assistant but also transcends traditional banking services, aiming to provide long-term, personalized financial management. In its initial phase, 'Ella' addresses 58% of common customer inquiries, with plans to expand to 80%, ensuring accuracy and evolution through continuous usage.

The platform's interface incorporates user-friendly features, including a dedicated feedback icon (👍) for clients to refine 'Ella's' responses and facilitate continuous improvement. Moreover, 'Ella' seamlessly navigates between languages.

In its next phase, the solution will answer personalized questions, including expected interest rates on deposits, analyze credit card expenses, debt, and more. 'Ella' will provide an answer in writing and a graphic presentation of the characteristics of the activity in the account.

The implementation of Generative AI in banking, while revolutionary, confronts challenges in handling sensitive information and delineating service boundaries. 'Ella' adheres to strict protocols, refraining from addressing queries beyond financial realms, ensuring client trust, precision, and data security. 'Ella's' responses rely solely on bank data and customer information; The system, meticulously designed for unified language management, prioritizes consistency and accuracy in responses.

The platform's future trajectory promises expanded services, encompassing holistic financial analyses from other bank accounts and credit cards, as well as personalized investment and pension recommendations, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of customers' financial activities.

About ONE ZERO Bank: One Zero Bank is revolutionizing the global banking landscape by establishing an innovative financial institution, driven by artificial intelligence, and amalgamating the advantages of traditional and neo-banks. Its primary objective is to furnish clients with a comprehensive financial solution by delivering an extensive array of products and services, encompassing accounts, credit cards, savings, investments, loans, and more. Additionally, it extends proactive banking services typically reserved for VIP clientele.

Employing cutting-edge AI technology, One Zero's banking professionals conduct daily evaluations of customers' financial portfolios, scrutinizing account statuses and financial products. They provide pertinent recommendations and automatic insights as deemed appropriate. Through the provision of proactive and discreet banking services, One Zero anticipates a substantial enhancement in the economic well-being of its clientele by assisting them in more effectively managing their financial affairs.

Launched in the third quarter of 2022, One Zero stands as the first bank to be granted a full license in Israel in over 45 years. This milestone places the bank on an equitable footing with traditional retail lenders, affording it access to low-interest funds and the authorization to offer a broader spectrum of services to its customers.

About AI21: AI21 is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, with the mission to empower businesses with state-of-the-art LLMs and AI applications. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised a total of $336 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion. It was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the developer platform AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services with the world's most advanced family of language models, Jurassic-2. AI21's consumer product, Wordtune, is the first AI-based reading and writing assistant to understand context and meaning, enabling its millions of users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text within seconds. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE AI21