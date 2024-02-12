Orion Innovation Named In Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments For 2023 For Data & Analytics Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDISON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, announced it was named in Everest Group's prestigious PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2023. Orion is recognized as a Major Contender in the Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® 2023.

The Data and Analytics (D&A) Services recognition is a testament to Orion's strong history of delivering comprehensive and broad D&A solutions. In the report, Everest Group highlights Orion's extensive D&A capabilities, including its expertise in data management and engineering, business intelligence and visualization, and advanced analytics and AI/ML. It also highlights Orion's global footprint, which offers a balanced mix of onshore, nearshore, and offshore resources.

"Being recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group reflects our strong and growing capabilities in the data and analytics space," said Rajul Rana, Orion's Chief Technology Officer. "We work with our clients to deliver modern data platforms based on leading platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, Snowflake, etc. This recognition motivates our team to continuously innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"Orion Innovation's client centricity and breadth and depth of its data and analytics portfolio has helped it establish itself as a reliable partner to its clients," said

Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. "Another key differentiator for Orion Innovation is its focus on talent development and L&D investments for the latest technologies such as generative AI. Collectively, this has helped Orion Innovation emerge as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Data & Analytics (D&A) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

The PEAK matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global service markets. The Everest Group uses a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of tech and tech service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge.

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings.

