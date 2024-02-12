Exactech AI Ecosystem of Smart Solutions to be Showcased at the 2024 AAOS Annual Meeting – Booth 951

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, will showcase a full lineup of innovative implants and enabling technologies this week at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2024 Annual Meeting, Booth 951, in San Francisco, Calif.

With powerful planning software, prediction tools, disruptive surgical technologies and engagement opportunities, Exactech Active Intelligence® provides data-rich, low-cost solutions that are designed to help improve patient outcomes. This dynamic ecosystem of enabling technologies and smart solutions combined with a comprehensive array of innovative implants empower surgeons in and out of the operating room with EXACTLY what they need.

Attendees will be able to experience hands-on demonstrations of Exactech implants and smart technologies. Key products to be featured include:



ExactechGPS®, a surgeon-controlled, no-capital cost navigation system for knee, shoulder and now the world's first solution for ankle surgery.

Equinoxe® Shoulder System, with complete solutions for straightforward to challenging cases – and everything in between – now including the PHxTM humeral fracture plates. See our data.

Newton® ligament-driven balance for knee surgery will be featured at the Orthopaedic Video Theater (OVT) during the show.

Truliant® Porous with Activit-ETM, Exactech's new Vitamin E polyethylene that offers an optimized balance of material strength and toughness through chemically crosslinked polyethylene, while eliminating the need for gamma irradiation technology used in previous generations.

Vantage® Total Ankle System is designed to address clinical challenges and patient outcomes through thoughtful implant designs and patient-specific instrumentation.

Spartan Hip Stem and Logical Cup, a comprehensive total hip arthroplasty system engineered for reproducibility, performance and efficiency. Additional Active Intelligence technologies such as Predict+® patient-specific outcome predictor and Chime clinical exchange app.

Spartan Hip Stem and Logical Cup are manufactured by Signature Orthopaedics and distributed by Exactech, Inc. The Vantage Ankle PSI is manufactured by 3D Systems, Inc., and distributed in the U.S. only by Exactech, Inc. ExactechGPS, Equinoxe Planning App and Predict+ are developed by Blue Ortho, an Exactech subsidiary, and distributed by Exactech, Inc.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit

