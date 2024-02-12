U.S. News & World Report Honors Herzing University For Online Degree Program Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nationally renowned healthcare and nursing educator earns honors for outstanding online MBA and Grad Nursing degree programs and veterans-support efforts

Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, announced today that U.S. News & World Report has again ranked Herzing University's online learning programs among the best in the nation. It is the 12th consecutive year that the Milwaukee-based school has received such honors.

Herzing was recognized by U.S. News 2024 Best Online Programs

rankings for its online Bachelor's program, online MBA program, and online Grad Nursing program. Additionally, both Herzing's online Bachelor's and online Grad Nursing programs were also recognized as top online degree programs for veterans.

We are thrilled to once again be acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report for the excellence of our online programs.

"Herzing University is thrilled to once again be acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report for the excellence of our online programs," said Jeff Cross, President of Herzing University online programs. "We share the publication's belief that online learning is an integral part of higher education. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing accessible, high-quality education to students nationwide and globally as well as to those who are active or previously served in our military."

Designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education, this year's edition of the rankings evaluated nearly 2,000 online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

The Best Online Programs include rankings of bachelor's programs as well as the following master's-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering, and nursing. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all incorporate metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study include nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program through Herzing's School of Nursing, as well as programs across healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. Since 2013, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University annually for having some of the nation's top online programs. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

