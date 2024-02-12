Executive Home Care Celebrates Dual Franchise Wins For 2024 Best Of Home Care® - Employer Of Choice Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care announced today that two of its franchises, located in Richmond, VA , and South Ocean County, NJ , have been honored with the 2024 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award. This prestigious accolade, presented by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm, is awarded based on outstanding employee satisfaction scores, highlighting the franchises' excellence in creating rewarding work environments for their caregivers.

"We are immensely proud of our Richmond and South Ocean County franchises for achieving the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the strong culture of care we foster across our network," said Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "It reflects our dedication to not only providing superior care to our clients but also ensuring a supportive and fulfilling workplace for our caregivers."

The owners of the award-winning franchises expressed their gratitude and reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining high standards of quality and employee satisfaction. "This award is a reflection of our team's hard work and the positive environment we've built," said the Executive Home Care of Richmond franchise owner Tim Hayes. Michael Baillie, owner of Executive Home Care of South Ocean County added, "We are honored by this recognition and remain committed to excellence in caregiving and employee support."

Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse, commended the franchises for their achievements. "Congratulations to Executive Home Care of Richmond and South Ocean County for earning the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award. Their commitment to quality and their caregivers' satisfaction is what sets them apart in the home care industry," Austin stated.

These awards underscore Executive Home Care's nationwide mission to provide compassionate care and support while recognizing the importance of fostering a positive work culture for caregivers. As the demand for high-quality in-home care continues to grow, Executive Home Care remains dedicated to setting industry standards for both client and employee satisfaction.

For more information about Executive Home Care and its services, please visit or call 888-963-9133.

Executive Home Care is a proud member of Evive Brands , providing nationwide compassionate care for health and home.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care