Marble Slab Creamery Strengthens Foothold In Canada With 40-Unit Development Deal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Ice Cream Chain to Grow Presence in Country to 140 Units

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Marble Slab Creamery and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to open 40 new Marble Slab Creamery franchised locations throughout Canada in partnership with Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc. The Marble Slab Creamery locations are set to open over the next 10 years, with the first of the new locations slated to open by the end of 2024. The development deal will bolster the brand's presence from approximately 100 stores that are operating today in the country to 140 units.

“We are very pleased with the continued market growth in Canada with our experienced master franchise partner, Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc.,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands .“Since entering the country nearly 20 years ago, Marble Slab Creamery has made a name for itself. Our homemade ice cream and unlimited mix-in philosophy resonate with fans and our franchisees as we continue to expand the concept across Canada and the world.”

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes in a variety of flavors, and ice cream cakes.

