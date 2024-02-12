Heartsciences Expands Its Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, TX, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company") , an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced the appointment of Jordan B. Strom M.D., M.Sc., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. Strom has been assisting us in recent interactions with the FDA and we are delighted to welcome him to our Scientific Advisory Board as we prepare for FDA submission of our MyoVista device and cloud platform, in addition to algorithms licensed from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. Dr. Strom has expertise in AI-based medical devices and is a consultant to GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, and Edwards Life Sciences. He is a leading cardiologist specializing in echocardiology, has over 90 published papers, and has served in several leadership positions for the American Society of Echocardiography,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences.“As we actively expand our Scientific Advisory Board to broaden our outreach in preparedness for AI-ECG transforming the early detection of heart disease, we are excited to partner with and prosper from Dr. Strom's expertise.”

Dr. Jordan Strom is Director of the Echocardiography Laboratory and Director of Echocardiographic Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts; Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Section Head for Cardiovascular Imaging Research at the Richard A. and Susan F. Smith Center for Outcomes Research in Cardiology. His research, which has been funded by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association, involves evaluation of the relationship of cardiac structure and function to health outcomes, and the optimal use and timing of cardiac imaging in practice. He has published more than 90 papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a member of the editorial board and guest editor for the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography. He additionally served as the inaugural American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) leadership academy member elected to the Board of Directors of the ASE, making him the youngest individual to serve in this role, and the American College of Cardiology Imaging Council Leadership Committee. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the International Contrast Ultrasound Society, and is the current American College of Cardiology (ACC) representative to the Board of Directors of the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, which accredits sonography training programs in the United States, as well as ACC Commissioner to the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, the largest programmatic accreditor of the health sciences professions, recognizing over 2,100 education programs in 32 health sciences occupations.

Jordan B. Strom, M.D., M.Sc., said,“Millions of ECGs are performed every month and applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to the ECG offers the exciting prospect of significantly expanding the clinical capabilities of an ECG to detect a greater range of heart diseases. By detecting heart disease earlier in the disease process, we can hopefully save lives and reduce overall costs to the healthcare system. HeartSciences is an innovator in this field, and I look forward to helping them unleash the potential power of AI-powered ECGs to help clinicians deliver timely and optimal care.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical usefulness. Undetected heart disease is one of the biggest challenges in healthcare and millions of ECGs are performed every week. The Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECGTM, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. HeartSciences also has an industry leading library of AI-ECG algorithms, technologies and patent rights developed using millions of ECG records which the Company intends to deliver using a cloud-based, hardware agnostic platform to accept ECGs from millions of existing ECG devices around the world, in addition to the MyoVista®.

