Large Fire Breaks Out At Sweden's Biggest Amusement Park

Stockholm: A large fire broke out Monday at Sweden's largest amusement park in Gothenburg, engulfing the newly built water park -- which had not yet opened -- in flames, authorities said.

Police evacuated a hotel and offices connected to the Liseberg Amusement Park and warned households in the area to remain indoors due to smoke.

Images from the scene showed billowing flames destroying a water-slide and a pall of black smoke rising over the city.

"The fire originated at one of the water attractions" located outside the main building housing the attractions "and then spread throughout the building", Liseberg said in a statement.



Smoke and flames rise from a building after a fire broke out at the Oceana Waterworld at the Liseberg Amusement Park in Gothenburg, Sweden on February 12, 2024. Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency / AFP

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The water park is part of an expansion project for the amusement park and was set to open later this year.