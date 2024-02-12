United Rentals Joins Forces With Raiven, Enhancing Access To Equipment Rental Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raiven , the leading purchasing & supply chain management platform, is excited to announce the addition of United Rentals , the world's largest equipment rental company, to their premiere group of suppliers. This partnership marks a significant step in providing businesses with streamlined access to United Rentals' extensive inventory of equipment and solutions through Raiven's innovative purchasing platform.KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UNITED RENTALS AND RAIVEN COLLABORATION:. Simplified Procurement: Raiven's custom marketplace simplifies the purchasing process, making it easier for businesses to discover, evaluate, and procure United Rentals' extensive range of equipment solutions.. Access to Diverse Equipment Fleet: Through this collaboration, customers gain access to United Rentals' vast fleet of construction, industrial, and general equipment, tailored to meet various project needs.. Technology Integration: Raiven's user-friendly interface and innovative technology streamline the rental process, providing an efficient and seamless experience for purchasing professionals.. Comprehensive Solutions: Customers will have access to United Rentals' comprehensive range of equipment rental solutions, including tools for construction, infrastructure, and maintenance needs, all conveniently available through Raiven's platform.“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with United Rentals. Through conversations with our members, they consistently identified United Rentals as an addition they would like to see made to the Raiven marketplace. This collaboration was made with those members in mind, and we will continue to listen to our members and look to add suppliers that serve them.” – Brett KnoxABOUT UNITED RENTALS:United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, providing a wide range of rental solutions for construction, industrial, and commercial needs. With an extensive fleet of equipment and a commitment to service excellence, United Rentals supports businesses across various industries.ABOUT RAIVEN:Raiven is a leading purchasing and supply chain management platform empowering contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement processes. The cloud-based procurement platform utilizes patent-pending AI algorithms to enable businesses to purchase smarter and more efficiently, securing significant discounts on common purchases.For more information about United Rentals and their equipment rental solutions, please visit .To explore Raiven's transformative B2B marketplace and learn more about their procurement solutions, visit .

