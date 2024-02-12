(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alexander Golberg JeroNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future-Amazon is an e-commerce venture spearheaded by musical visionary Alexander Golberg Jero, inspired by Jeff Bezos, to make it easier for people to access high-quality audio at home.This website plans to include a huge array of media files which includes DTS technologies for an immersive music listening experience. This premium format will be available for music and audiobooks. There will also be high-definition films.There are a few ways people can access these products. First, they can get a downloadable card, unlocking the content on the site. The files are recommended for a surround and stereo system, to create the most immersive listening experience. Those interested can purchase a High Definition Music Card, the new usb media technology invented by Alexander Golberg Jero for delivering high definition surround music. Alternatively, free trials are available to those interested in trailing the groundbreaking audio.Customers can also head to the Mediastore tab, to purchase physical disks. The store promises to provide fast delivery at the best possible price. Finally, they can stream this content for just $19.99 per month. It is also a“Big Hits” section featuring premium content.Alexander Golberg Jero is planning to expand Future-Amazon further. He has announced an exciting new partnership with Sony Music. This will bring showstopping 3D releases of world-class artists like Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Josh Groban, and Queen to the website. Over time, it's expected that this will become a haven for studios and independent artists to upload their music.One of the features that is set to attract artists is a new way of dealing with reviews. There won't be any stars and the reviews will be placed in a separate editorial section. This ensures that negative comments aren't able to hamper the reputation of content.There is also a Presentations section, which gives artists and companies the ability to customize the way their content appears.Currently, Alexander Golberg Jero remains focused on growing the site and interested investors are encouraged to get in contact. The Beta version of the site is also available for purchase for negotiable price of 5M USD for serious developers and investors.

