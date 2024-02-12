SOAPSTANDLE PARTNERS WITH CREATIVE AGENCY KNOCK INC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Set to Unveil Striking New Identity and Packaging for National Retail Debut

MEMPHIS, TN, US, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SoapStandle is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with the Minneapolis-based, full-experience creative agency, KNOCK . KNOCK has been tasked with a branding and packaging makeover for this clever tool, in preparation for its arrival in big box stores across the country.The new design will enhance SoapStandle's visual appeal, and brand voice presence, making the collaboration with KNOCK a significant step forward for the company as it enters a competitive retail space.Manufactured in the USA, SoapStandle is a simple, smart and sustainable solution that elevates bar soap and other bar beauty products by attaching to and staying with the bar. The increased airflow allows the soap to dry faster minimizing the goo.SoapStandle Founder and inventor, Jimmy Gould, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to join forces with KNOCK to elevate SoapStandle's packaging to a new level. As we expand into the retail space, we recognize the importance of making a strong visual impact on the shelves. Their expertise in design aligns perfectly with our vision for a fresh and modern look that will captivate consumers."KNOCK, led by Founder, President and CEO Lili Hall, is known for its innovative design solutions that blend strategy, creativity and functionality. This step forward with KNOCK underscores SoapStandle's dedication to delivering an outstanding and cohesive brand experience as it reaches a broader audience through national retail channels.The redesigned identity and packaging are set to showcase the business's commitment to making a positive environmental impact while providing innovative solutions, as well as highlight the products' key attributes: eliminating soap goo, providing a no-slip grip on an otherwise slippery situation and extending the life of soap and other beauty bars by up to 30%.SoapStandle is available for purchase throughout the US and in its Amazon shop or at soapstandle .To find out more information visit SoapStandle and follow @soapstandle on Instagram.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SoapStandle and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

